Nintendo Switch 2 unveiled ahead of June 5 launch, to feature 7.9-Inch LCD, Magnetic Joy-Cons, more Nintendo Switch 2 comes with many upgrades that will enhance users' experience. It will also come bundled with a brand-new Mario Kart game called Mario Kart World.

Nintendo has unveiled the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 in a recent Direct livestream, following earlier teasers from the company in January. This new console features a stunning 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen that supports an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and can achieve 4K resolution when docked, alongside many other exciting enhancements. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Nintendo Switch 2 price, availability

The Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 (approximately Rs 38,500) in the US for the single 256GB storage variant. Additionally, it will be available in a bundle with a brand-new Mario Kart game called Mario Kart World. The bundle will be offered at a suggested retail price of $499.99 (around Rs 42,725) in the US.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially launch on June 5, 2025. Pre-orders will open at participating retailers in North America starting April 9, 2025. However, it’s important to note that, similar to the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 will not have an official release in the Indian market. Still, import units are expected to become available through online retailers like Amazon shortly after launch.

Nintendo Switch 2 specifications

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes equipped with robust new hardware, redesigned Joy-Cons, and advanced game communication systems that enable Discord-style voice and video chat during gameplay, as well as screen and game sharing across Nintendo consoles.

With its 7.9-inch 1080p LCD display, the console supports HDR and offers gameplay at 120fps, managing up to 4K resolution in docked mode. Remarkably, the Switch 2 maintains the same thickness as its predecessor at 13.9mm.

The console comes with 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded using microSD Express cards. As previously confirmed, it will be backwards compatible with both digital and physical games from the original Nintendo Switch.

As hinted in earlier rumors, the new Joy-Con 2 controllers attach magnetically to the system. These controllers also support mouse inputs and can be slid across surfaces for interaction.

In handheld and tabletop modes, the hybrid console will support 3D audio, and it introduces a plethora of social features accessible through a newly added ‘C' button on the right Joy-Con. This button opens the GameChat menu, allowing up to four players to share their gameplay screens. Additionally, Nintendo plans to sell a separate Nintendo Switch 2 camera that connects via a USB Type-C port, enabling video chat capabilities.

The Switch 2 features a new adjustable stand on its rear and includes two USB Type-C ports—one located at the bottom and the other at the top of the unit. It also retains the same game card slot found in its predecessor.

