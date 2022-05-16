Netflix becoming rude to its workers, suggested to quit- know more

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: NETFLIX Netflix

Netflix has told its employees to quit if they do not agree with the content of the OTT platform. Employees were suggested to leave the streaming giant which is a move that received a thumbs up from the CEO of Tesla- Elon Musk.

Netflix has recently updated its culture guidelines and added a new section stated as "artistic expression" which showcases how the platform offers to program for a number of audiences, as per the reports of The Wall Street Journal.

Netflix stated: "We let viewers decide what's appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices."

They further added, "Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you'd find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you."

As per the company, the new section has been added in order to make prospective employees understand the position of the OTT platform, which will enable them to make make a better-informed decision to understand if Netflix is the right company for them or not.

Elon Musk who has been in the controversial Twitter take-over also supported the move the the OTT platform, and stated on his social media, "Good move by @netflix."

At Twitter, employees have reacted with a mix of enthusiasm, fear and humour to Musk's $44 billion takeover, with some criticising the deal amid fears of mass exodus and layoffs as Musk plans new content policies.

Meanwhile, battered by slow growth and diminishing global user base, Netflix has fast-forwarded its plans to bring ads right into its TV shows and movies.

The streaming platform has shifted its plans to infuse advertisements into its content by the end of this year.

The company will also soon announce new measures to crack down on password sharing.

Netflix saw its stock tumbling by 20 per cent after it reported a loss of 2 lakh paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, its first subscriber loss in over a decade.

Moreover, it now forecasts a global paid subscriber loss of 20 lakh for the April-June quarter (Q2).

