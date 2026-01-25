Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Price, specifications, and features compared Motorola Signature takes on the OnePlus 15R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 165Hz AMOLED display, powerful cameras, and fast charging. Check price, specifications, features, and key differences before buying.

New Delhi:

Motorola has recently launched its Motorola Signature smartphone in India. The new ultra-premium handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and features a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It competes directly with the OnePlus 15R, which is around Rs 7,000 cheaper.

Here is a detailed comparison of the Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R to help you decide which smartphone suits you better.

Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Display comparison

Feature Motorola Signature OnePlus 15R Remark Screen Size 6.8-inch 6.83-inch Resolution 1,264 x 2,780 pixels 1,272 x 2,800 pixels More pixels offer sharper, detailed and clear image Panel Type LTPO Extreme AMOLED AMOLED LTPO is more energy efficient Refresh Rate Up to 165Hz Up to 165Hz Peak Brightness Up to 6,200 nits Up to1800 nits Higher the brighter Protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass 7i Victus 2 offers superior overall drop and scratch resistance Other Features Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Smart Water Touch Sun Display, Eye Comfort features

Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Performance and software

Feature Motorola Signature OnePlus 15R Remarks Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5x 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra Ultra offers higher data rates Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 Operating System Android 16 with Hello UI Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 Software Support Upto 7 years 4 OS updates, 6 years security

Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Camera comparison

Feature Motorola Signature OnePlus 15R Remarks Rear Camera Setup 50MP (main) + 50MP (ultra wide) + 50MP (telephoto) 50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra wide) Primary Sensor Sony LYT 828 (OIS) Sony IMX906 (OIS) Sony IMX906 is slightly older and less advanced in native HDR Telephoto 50MP periscope, 3x optical zoom Not available Video Recording Up to 8K at 30fps Up to 4K at 120fps Front Camera 50MP 32MP

Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Battery and charging

Feature Motorola Signature OnePlus 15R Battery Capacity 5,200mAh (Silicon Carbon) 7,400mAh (Silicon Carbon) Wired Charging 90W 80W Wireless Charging 50W Not supported Reverse Charging Yes (wired and wireless) Not supported Claimed Battery Life Up to 41 hours 80% capacity after 4 years

Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Connectivity, build, and durability

Feature Motorola Signature OnePlus 15R Water & Dust Resistance IP68 + IP69 IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K Weight 186g 219g Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC

Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Price and availability

Feature Motorola Signature OnePlus 15R Base Price Rs 59,999 (12GB + 256GB) Rs 47,999 (12GB + 256GB) Other Variants Rs 64,999 (16GB + 512GB), Rs 69,999 (16GB + 1TB) Rs 52,999 (512GB) Bank Offers Rs 5,000 instant discount or exchange bonus Up to Rs 3,000 discounts via HDFC and Axis Bank Availability Flipkart Amazon, OnePlus Store, offline retail Colour Options Pantone Carbon, Pantone Martini Olive Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, Electric Violet

Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Which one should you buy?

The Motorola Signature offers premium build quality, wireless charging, a more advanced camera system, and a lighter design. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R stands out with a significantly larger battery, longer software support, and a more affordable price point.

Your choice ultimately depends on whether you value premium design and camera capabilities or battery longevity and better pricing.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2026: How BHIM, Aadhaar, DigiLocker and UMANG transforming everyday lifes