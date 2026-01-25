Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Price, specifications, and features compared

Motorola has recently launched its Motorola Signature smartphone in India. The new ultra-premium handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and features a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It competes directly with the OnePlus 15R, which is around Rs 7,000 cheaper.
Here is a detailed comparison of the Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R to help you decide which smartphone suits you better.
Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Display comparison
|Feature
|Motorola Signature
|OnePlus 15R
|Remark
|Screen Size
|6.8-inch
|6.83-inch
|Resolution
|1,264 x 2,780 pixels
|1,272 x 2,800 pixels
|
More pixels offer sharper, detailed and clear image
|Panel Type
|LTPO Extreme AMOLED
|AMOLED
|LTPO is more energy efficient
|Refresh Rate
|Up to 165Hz
|Up to 165Hz
|Peak Brightness
|Up to 6,200 nits
|Up to1800 nits
|Higher the brighter
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass 7i
|
Victus 2 offers superior overall drop and scratch resistance
|Other Features
|Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Smart Water Touch
|Sun Display, Eye Comfort features
Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Performance and software
|Feature
|Motorola Signature
|OnePlus 15R
|Remarks
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm)
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm)
|RAM
|Up to 16GB LPDDR5x
|12GB LPDDR5x Ultra
|Ultra offers higher data rates
|Storage
|Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
|Up to 512GB UFS 4.1
|Operating System
|Android 16 with Hello UI
|Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
|Software Support
|Upto 7 years
|4 OS updates, 6 years security
Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Camera comparison
|Feature
|Motorola Signature
|OnePlus 15R
|Remarks
|Rear Camera Setup
|50MP (main) + 50MP (ultra wide) + 50MP (telephoto)
|50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra wide)
|Primary Sensor
|Sony LYT 828 (OIS)
|Sony IMX906 (OIS)
|
Sony IMX906 is slightly older and less advanced in native HDR
|Telephoto
|50MP periscope, 3x optical zoom
|Not available
|Video Recording
|Up to 8K at 30fps
|Up to 4K at 120fps
|Front Camera
|50MP
|32MP
Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Battery and charging
|Feature
|Motorola Signature
|OnePlus 15R
|Battery Capacity
|5,200mAh (Silicon Carbon)
|7,400mAh (Silicon Carbon)
|Wired Charging
|90W
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|50W
|Not supported
|Reverse Charging
|Yes (wired and wireless)
|Not supported
|Claimed Battery Life
|Up to 41 hours
|80% capacity after 4 years
Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Connectivity, build, and durability
|Feature
|Motorola Signature
|OnePlus 15R
|Water & Dust Resistance
|IP68 + IP69
|IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K
|Weight
|186g
|219g
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC
|5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC
Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Price and availability
|Feature
|Motorola Signature
|OnePlus 15R
|Base Price
|Rs 59,999 (12GB + 256GB)
|Rs 47,999 (12GB + 256GB)
|Other Variants
|Rs 64,999 (16GB + 512GB), Rs 69,999 (16GB + 1TB)
|Rs 52,999 (512GB)
|Bank Offers
|Rs 5,000 instant discount or exchange bonus
|Up to Rs 3,000 discounts via HDFC and Axis Bank
|Availability
|Flipkart
|Amazon, OnePlus Store, offline retail
|Colour Options
|Pantone Carbon, Pantone Martini Olive
|Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, Electric Violet
Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Which one should you buy?
The Motorola Signature offers premium build quality, wireless charging, a more advanced camera system, and a lighter design. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R stands out with a significantly larger battery, longer software support, and a more affordable price point.
Your choice ultimately depends on whether you value premium design and camera capabilities or battery longevity and better pricing.
ALSO READ: Republic Day 2026: How BHIM, Aadhaar, DigiLocker and UMANG transforming everyday lifes