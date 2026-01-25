Republic Day 2026: How BHIM, Aadhaar, DigiLocker and UMANG transforming everyday lifes On India’s Republic Day 2026, take a closer look at how Digital India initiatives like UPI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker and UMANG have simplified payments, governance and daily life for millions of citizens.

New Delhi:

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day tomorrow (January 2026). Since the adoption of the Constitution and formally declaring itself a republic, the country has come a long way. Unlike many nations where parades commemorate military victories, India celebrates the day it became a constitutional democracy.

India’s Constitution focuses on improving the lives of its citizens, with liberty, equality, and freedom at its core. Over the decades, the country has steadily worked to shed nearly 200 years of colonial exploitation and position itself alongside global powers.

India’s digital leap on the global stage

Every year, India strives to achieve big goals and match global standards. In several areas, the country is now ahead of many major global economies—and digital technology adoption is one of them.

In the last 10 years, digital technology has touched nearly every aspect of daily life. India’s rapid shift from cash-based transactions to digital payments has been phenomenal, drawing global attention, with many countries studying and adopting similar systems.

From cash to UPI: A payment revolution

Earlier, people depended heavily on ATMs, and most transactions were conducted in cash. The introduction of the indigenous Unified Payments Interface (UPI) completely transformed how Indians transact.

UPI made payments faster, safer, and more convenient, fundamentally changing financial behaviour across urban and rural India. This shift has significantly improved ease of living and boosted financial transparency.

Aadhaar and technology: Reducing leakage in welfare schemes

After Independence, India chose the path of a welfare economy. However, corruption often acted as a barrier between the government and beneficiaries. With advancements in technology, the rollout of the Aadhaar system helped verify genuine beneficiaries and reduce leakages in government schemes.

With the linkage of bank accounts to Aadhaar, government benefits are now reaching the right beneficiaries directly and efficiently. These efforts are now showing results, ensuring that welfare benefits reach the right people directly and efficiently.

Aadhaar–PAN linkage and financial inclusion

The linking of Aadhaar with PAN cards has also played a crucial role in financial inclusion. Today, citizens can avail instant loans within 10 minutes, made possible through Aadhaar-based verification and PAN-linked credit information.

This seamless integration has expanded access to formal credit and strengthened India’s digital financial ecosystem.

DigiLocker: Cloud storage for every citizen

The government has also brought cloud storage to the common citizen. Through DigiLocker, Indians can store their important government documents securely on a public cloud platform.

Citizens can access government-verified documents anytime, anywhere, in digital format, reducing paperwork and simplifying interactions with public services.

UMANG: One app for all government services

Digital India and the spirit of Republic Day

To bring multiple government services and apps onto a single platform, the government has also developed a super app called UMANG. The app allows users to access a wide range of services offered by both central and state government organisations from one place, making it easier for citizens to avail themselves of essential services without switching between multiple applications.

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, the country’s digital journey reflects the true spirit of the Constitution—empowering citizens, enhancing transparency, and improving ease of living. Digital initiatives like UPI, Aadhaar, and DigiLocker highlight how technology is shaping a modern, inclusive, and self-reliant India.

