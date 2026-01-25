Google’s new AI ‘Me Meme’ feature lets you turn your photos into viral memes Google has rolled out its AI-powered ‘Me Meme’ feature that lets users turn selfies into memes using ready-made templates. Here’s how it works, who can access it, and when it’s coming to Android and iOS.

New Delhi:

Google has rolled out a new feature that allows users to turn their images into memes and explore their creativity. The newly introduced Me Meme feature is powered by artificial intelligence and enables users to create memes and share them with friends and family.

The feature offers a wide range of templates to choose from. Users can also upload an existing meme or any other image and use it as a custom template. After selecting a template, users need to upload the photo they want to insert into the meme. According to Google, the image should be a selfie or another photo with a clearly visible face for best results.

Currently, the Me Meme feature is in the experimental phase and is available only to users in the United States in the English language. Google plans to gradually roll out the feature to both Android and iOS users.

What is Google’s Me Meme feature?

The Me Meme feature uses AI to automatically place a user’s face into popular meme templates. It is designed to make meme creation simple and fun, even for first-time users, with clear on-screen instructions throughout the process.

Availability and supported platforms

At present, Me Meme is limited to US users and supports only English. Google has confirmed that the feature will be expanded gradually to more users on Android and iOS platforms.

How to use Google Photos’ Me Meme feature

Follow these steps to create memes using the Me Meme feature: