Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 leaked in Promo Video ahead of launch, premium design revealed

New Delhi:

Motorola is set to launch its next big Razr launch right around the corner—they are unveiling a new foldable lineup on April 29, 2026. But you do not have to wait until then to get a peek. A recent leak spilt the beans on their top-tier Razr Ultra 2026, complete with slick marketing shots and a promo video. All signs point to Motorola doubling down on style, using high-end materials, and fine-tuning its foldable design to take on Apple, Samsung, and the rest in the premium smartphone race.

Colour and texture details in ads

The renders show off 2 finishes that really catch the eye: a bold purple with a textured vegan leather back and a woodgrain option that gives the phone a classy, almost luxury-watch vibe. You also get a slim metal frame and a reworked hinge—details that prove Motorola’s chasing something extra, not just another glass slab.

About the leaked video

That leaked video is worth a mention, too. Runs for about 40 seconds and puts the phone’s flexibility front and centre. Motorola’s pushing how you can open and prop up the Razr Ultra for all sorts of stuff—video calls, snapping photos, catching up on shows, or even just using the cover display for quick access. The goal is clear: this isn’t just a pretty gadget; it’s built for daily life.

What to expect?

The Razr Ultra 2026 will almost certainly use a big foldable OLED screen with a high refresh rate, another display on the outside, dual rear cameras, a top-of-the-line Snapdragon chip, and faster charging. The hinge is supposed to be tougher this year, and Motorola’s probably throwing in some new AI tricks and smoother multitasking.

There’s a catch—an earlier leak says the Razr Ultra 2026 is set to start at USD 1,499.99, which is two hundred bucks more than last year’s version. That puts it squarely in the ultra-premium foldable crowd, lining up with the Galaxy Z Flip and the other high-rollers. If Motorola brings this phone to India officially, expect it to cost north of Rs 1.2 lakh.

Why’s all this important for buyers in India?

Well, foldables are still pretty new here, but theyare catching on, especially with folks who want something different and don’t mind splurging. The Razr Ultra’s unique design, chic finishes, and heavy-duty specs could turn some heads—and maybe convince a few buyers to ditch the usual flagship choices.

Circle April 29 on your calendar. That’s when Motorola lays it all out: specs, prices, and where you can actually buy the new Razr 2026 lineup.