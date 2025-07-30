Motorola launches durability-centric smartphone in India at Rs 18,000 Motorola G86 Power features military-grade certification, a peak brightness of 4500 nits, and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

New Delhi:

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is a new addition to Motorola's G Series in India. The newly launched Moto G86 Power smartphone features a pOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, a 50MP main camera with OIS, a massive 6,720 mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, and more. Here are the price and availability details of the smartphone.

Motorola G86 Power India price and availability

The Motorola G86 Power is available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available for sale starting August 6, 2025, at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and retail stores across India. The smartphone will be offered in Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound colors. Interested buyers can also get a Rs 1,000 bank discount on the purchase of the smartphone.

Motorola G86 Power specifications

The Motorola G86 Power features a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED Super HD flat display with 4500 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i Protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor coupled with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It runs Hello UI based on Android 15. The device promises 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

For photography, it gets dual rear camera units with a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone also has a flicker sensor on the back. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32MP front camera. The smartphone also gets Moto AI with smart features such as AI Photo Enhancement, AI Super Zoom, AI Auto Smile Capture, and Tilt Shift mode.

For connectivity, it supports 11 5G bands, VoNR, 4-carrier aggregation, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4. It packs a 6,720 mAh battery that claims to deliver over 2 days of power, with up to 53 hours of runtime on a single charge. It comes bundled with a 33W TurboPower fast charger.

The smartphone has passed 16 MIL-STD-810H military-grade tests. It features IP68 + IP69 underwater and dust protection and is capable of withstanding submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes.

