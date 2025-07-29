iPhone 17 Pro first 'hands-on' public image leaks online, hinting at what's to expect Images of the iPhone 17 Pro have been leaked online ahead of its launch. The leak suggests what Apple enthusiasts can expect from the upcoming device.

New Delhi:

Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 17 Series soon. As per reports, the company will unveil four models in the series. However, this time, it is anticipated that Apple might replace its Plus model with iPhone Air. The tech giant is also going to make design changes in its upcoming models. These models are expected to debut around September 8, according to reports.

Major enhancements are anticipated in the Pro models, including the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. As per recent reports, the Pro models are expected to get 8x zoom instead of the current 5x zoom. In addition to this, the Pro model may also feature two capture buttons for improved control.

First Look at iPhone 17 Pro?

Ahead of its launch, a new image has appeared on the social media platform X. The image appears to be the first hands-on image of the iPhone 17 Pro. It shows an individual holding two iPhones, with one of the devices partially concealed in a black case. This model is widely believed to be the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro.

However, the image did not originate from reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman, but he reposted the image on X with the caption "This looks legit," suggesting that it could be authentic.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a rectangular camera module, with a vertical arrangement of the LED flash, rear microphone, and LiDAR scanner on the right edge.

All iPhones launched last year featured a single capture button. This time, the company is also changing that for the Pro models, and they are now likely to come with two capture buttons. The company will also enhance the camera app for the upcoming smartphone with new features, eliminating the need to install third-party apps.

