Motorola Edge 70 now available in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 50MP cameras, Android 16 OS: Details Motorola Edge 70 is available at Rs. 29999 onwards, with bank offers bringing the effective price down to Rs. 28999. The phone features a 1.5K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, triple 50MP cameras, Android 16, and a 5,000mAh silicon carbon battery with fast charging support.

New Delhi:

Motorola unleashed the Edge 70 in India on December 15, and now it is available for purchase. Motorola’s new offering, the Edge 70, adds another strong model to its list of mid-range smartphones and is launched in the Indian market through online and offline retail stores. Additionally, it is available in only one variant and three colours chosen by Pantone.

The device comes preinstalled with the operating system of Android 16 OS, coupled with the latest Snapdragon 7 series processor. In addition, the handset has been equipped with a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which keeps it slimmer and lighter than other devices in the series despite the latest technology.

Motorola Edge 70 Price in India, Availability and launch offers

The Motorola Edge 70 starts at Rs. 29,999 in the Indian market with just one variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. However, on the purchase of the Motorola Edge 70, there will be an introductory discount of Rs. 1,000 on the M1 Bank Card.

Additionally, on Flipkart, consumers can avail an extra 5 per cent cashback of up to Rs. 750 through the Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card. Furthermore, cashback incentives of up to Rs. 4,000 are offered to owners of the Flipkart SBI Credit Card. This smartphone can be purchased on Flipkart or through the Motorola India website and some offline outlets.

Display, software, and performance

Featured is the Motorola Edge 70, which comes equipped with a 6.7-inch 1.5K ‘AMOLED’ display that supports a fast 120 Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, as well as a brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The screen is protected by the powerful Gorilla Glass 7i. Its IP ratings are IP68 + IP69, and it is also tested to meet MIL-STD.

The phone’s processing is handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, combined with LPDDR5x memory and UFS 3.1 storage. Motorola has also provided assurances that the device will be updated to Android three times and supported with four years of security updates. It also comes pre-loaded with various AI capabilities from Moto AI; these include:

Camera and battery information

When it comes to cameras, the Edge 70 has a 50-megapixel main camera, optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a three-in-one light sensor. There is also a 50-megapixel front camera, supporting 4K video shooting at 60 frames per second.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery made of silicon carbon, including support for 68W fast charging and wireless charging of up to 15W.

Interestingly, the device, which boasts a large battery, measures only 5.99 mm and weighs only 159 grams due to its aircraft-grade aluminium body.