Mysuru man arrested for sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, govt offices across India

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has arrested a man from Mysuru in Karnataka for allegedly sending more than 1,100 hoax bomb threat messages to schools, hospitals, high courts, and government offices across the country, officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Srinivas Louis (47).

Police said Louis is a postgraduate and a native of Bengaluru. He is currently unemployed and lives with his mother, a retired government employee.

Louis sent over 1,100 threat messages across India

The arrest comes amid a recent surge in bomb threat messages targeting the Delhi High Court, the Assembly, and several educational and government institutions across the national capital.

According to the Delhi Police, Louis was arrested from his rented accommodation in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Saturday, following a joint operation by Delhi Police and local police teams.

Over the past few months, the accused allegedly made hundreds of calls and sent numerous emails, repeatedly threatening to blow up key establishments. Following the threats, police registered a case and launched an investigation, which eventually traced the origin to Srinivas, a resident of Karnataka.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been under mental stress. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to sending over 1,100 threat messages across the country via emails and other communication platforms," a senior officer said.

Multiple FIRs registered

Police are now bringing him to Delhi, where he will be taken into custody on remand and interrogated to determine whether he issued similar threats in other locations.

Officials added that multiple FIRs had been registered in different states in connection with the threats.

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