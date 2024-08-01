Motorola Edge 50 with  military-grade certification launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge 50

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Motorola Edge 50 comes with MIL-810H rating and has IP68-rated build. The smartphone joins Motorola Edge 50 series which also includes Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion. Some of the key features of Motorola Edge 50 include Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset, 50MP Sony-Lytia 700C primary rear sensor and 10MP telephoto shooter. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Motorola Edge 50.

Motorola Edge 50 India price and availability

The Motorola Edge 50 is available in three colour options - Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey. The first two come with a vegan leather finish, while the last one has a vegan suede finish. In India, it is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone will be up for sale in the country on Flipkart and the official Motorola India website starting August 8.

Additionally, customers using an Axis Bank or IDFC First Bank credit card or credit card EMI can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000, making the effective price Rs. 25,999.

Motorola Edge 50 specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE (Accelerated Edition) chipset and comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14-based Hello UI. The phone features a 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD pOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. It also has Smart Water Touch technology, which allows you to use the phone even with wet hands.

In terms of camera, the Motorola Edge 50 has a Moto AI-backed triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom, and a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, there's a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed dual-stereo speakers and has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with MIL-810H military-grade certification, suggesting it can withstand extreme temperatures and offer resistance among other things. For security, the handset carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge 50 is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W TurboCharging and 15W wireless charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

