Wayanad landslides: Jio, Airtel announce relief measures for effected users

Extremely heavy rain triggered landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad early on Tuesday, resulting in at least 285 deaths and more than 200 injuries. Another 240 people are still missing. The army-led search and rescue mission in landslide-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala saved over 1,000 people by Wednesday. The search and rescue operations will resume on Thursday morning following a brief respite at night. Adverse weather conditions due to incessant rain pose challenges in the area.

Considering the serious nature of the disaster, major telecom operators in India such as Jio and Airtel have announced some relief measures for telecom users of the affected areas.

Jio Wayanad landslide relief measures

Jio has increased its network capacity to handle the surge in traffic resulting from ongoing relief efforts. The state disaster management authorities requested this action. Additionally, the telecom operator has installed a second dedicated tower to provide network support in the area. This expansion in network capacity will ensure seamless communication for citizens and authorities.

It's important to note that Jio has not announced any data, calling, or service validity benefits for customers.

Airtel Wayanad landslide relief measures

Airtel is providing 1 GB of free mobile data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for three days to ensure continued connectivity for users whose prepaid mobile services have expired. This support is aimed at helping those who are unable to recharge their prepaid accounts due to the current situation. Additionally, Airtel has extended the bill payment deadlines by 30 days for postpaid customers to ensure uninterrupted access to mobile services during this critical period.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has established a Command and Control Centre led by Major General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, and Brigadier Arjun Segan in Kozhikode to coordinate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, according to a senior official. The troops are currently engaged in rescue operations along a six-kilometer stretch of areas affected by landslides.

