Moto G85 5G price drops below Rs 17,000: Huge discounts and exchange offers

Motorola, one of the leading smartphone brands has been offering huge discounts on Moto G85 5G. The device, which is known for its value-packed features, is now available at an even better price on Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform.

The handset was launched last year for Rs 17,999, the smartphone is available with enticing deals and discounts, making it a budget-friendly option for those looking for a smart device with solid performance.

Exclusive bank and exchange offers for extra savings

At present, the smartphone is listed on Flipkart at its original price of Rs 17,999. The handset (Moto G85 5G) is available for a significantly lower price when combined with several offers on the platform. Bank offers when clubbed, the device will get an additional discount of Rs 1000 when a purchase is made by using any bank’s credit card. Additionally, the device will get Rs 1500 off for EMI purchases through select credit cards.

What’s more?

Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 12,100. Meaning, when it is traded in an old smartphone in good working condition.

This makes the Moto G85 5G even more affordable, especially if you are upgrading from an older model.

Moto G85 5G: Key features

The Moto G85 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 Gen 3 chipset The device is said to offer great performance with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For photography, the Moto G85 5G will be equipped with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery and is packed with a 33W fast charger, that ensures long-lasting use and quick recharges.

Hence, if you are looking for a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank, the Moto G85 5G is a great deal at under Rs 17,000.

