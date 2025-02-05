Moto G85 5G price drops below Rs 17,000: Huge discounts and exchange offers

Motorola, one of the leading smartphone brands has been offering huge discounts on Moto G85 5G. The device, which is known for its value-packed features, is now available at an even better price on Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform.
The handset was launched last year for Rs 17,999, the smartphone is available with enticing deals and discounts, making it a budget-friendly option for those looking for a smart device with solid performance.
Exclusive bank and exchange offers for extra savings
- At present, the smartphone is listed on Flipkart at its original price of Rs 17,999.
- The handset (Moto G85 5G) is available for a significantly lower price when combined with several offers on the platform.
- Bank offers when clubbed, the device will get an additional discount of Rs 1000 when a purchase is made by using any bank’s credit card.
- Additionally, the device will get Rs 1500 off for EMI purchases through select credit cards.
What’s more?
- Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 12,100. Meaning, when it is traded in an old smartphone in good working condition.
- This makes the Moto G85 5G even more affordable, especially if you are upgrading from an older model.
Moto G85 5G: Key features
- The Moto G85 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
- The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 Gen 3 chipset
- The device is said to offer great performance with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
- For photography, the Moto G85 5G will be equipped with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens.
- The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery and is packed with a 33W fast charger, that ensures long-lasting use and quick recharges.
Hence, if you are looking for a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank, the Moto G85 5G is a great deal at under Rs 17,000.
