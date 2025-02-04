Buy Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB variant at Rs 63,000: Limited offers and discounts

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Apple launched the latest iPhone 16 series last year (2024) which gained a great response worldwide. Currently, the flagshipped devices are available at a massive price drop, making it an ideal deal to grab the latest iPhone 16 Pro 256GB variant. With the expected launch of the iPhone 17 later this year (around September 2025), the price drop for the iPhone 16 Pro on major e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart is certainly an attractive deal, including exchange bonuses and bank offers.

iPhone 16 Pro: Amazon and Flipkart slash prices

Amazon offer: Save up to Rs 63,000

On Amazon, a popular e-commerce platform the new iPhone 16 Pro (256GB) has been listed at Rs 1,29,900, but after an additional 5 per cent flat discount, you can buy it for Rs 1,22,900.

Additional savings include:

Rs 3,000 Instant Discount on select bank cards

EMI Option starting at Rs 5,537 per month

Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 53,200 – if you get the full exchange value, the effective price drops by up to Rs 63,000

Flipkart offer cashback and exchange benefits

On Flipkart, another popular e-commerce platform is offering the iPhone 16 Pro 256GB at Rs 1,29,900, with a 5 per cent discount. This will bring down the price to Rs 1,22,900.

Other benefits include:

5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Rs 3,000 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card

Exchange Offer of up to Rs 41,150 when trading in your old phone

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB: Key Features

Display: 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR panel Processor: Apple A18 Pro chipset Battery: 3,582mAh with 25W fast charging Cameras: 48MP + 12MP + 48MP triple rear setup, 12MP selfie camera Build: Titanium body with glass back, IP68 water resistance Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 1TB storage

This is a must to mention that the discounts are available for a limited period so one has to be swift enough to avail of the offer.

ALSO READ: BSNL to offer 300 days validity under Rs 800: Offer valid till February 10

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem code for February 4: Codes for the day