Moto G37 Power and Moto G37 India launch set for May 19 with Dimensity 6400 and Android 16

New Delhi:

Motorola, a leading smartphone brand known for it, just went ahead and locked in the launch date for its new G-series phones in India. The company will unleash two new devices – the Moto G37 Power and the Moto G37 – on May 19 at noon. Those who would like to buy the device can do the needful on Flipkart, along with major retail stores across the country.

Now, if you have been following the leaks, a bunch of details have already spilt out. Motorola has upgraded the chipset for India; that makes it exceptional.

Processor:​ MediaTek Dimensity chipset

While the global G37 models shipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300, the Indian versions get the newer Dimensity 6400. That means better performance for gaming, smoother multitasking, and, of course, 5G.

Battery

But the main event has to be the battery on the Moto G37 Power. We’re talking a massive 7,000mAh cell—Motorola says that’ll get you up to three days on a single charge. And when you finally need to juice it up, there’s 30W fast charging in the box. The regular Moto G37 isn’t far behind either, packing a 5,200mAh battery.

Display, RAM, Android

Both phones come with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen that refreshes at 120Hz, so scrolling and gaming should feel snappy. Under the hood, you’re getting up to 12GB of RAM and Android 16 right out of the box. For the camera, there’s a 50-megapixel main sensor with quad-pixel tech to sharpen up your photos.

Audio

Music and video fans are in luck, too: Motorola’s adding stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support for fuller sound. Durability’s on the list as well—both phones carry MIL-STD-810H certification, which means they’ll stand up to some rough use and environmental stress.

Price in India

As for pricing, the Moto G37 line came out in Europe a little while back. Over there, the G37 Power sells for EUR 279 (about Rs 31,000), and the standard G37 is EUR 249 (around Rs 27,000). Motorola hasn ot yet dropped the official India prices yet, but expect them to be more wallet-friendly to keep up with the competition here.