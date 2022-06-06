Microsoft Teams claims to be working significantly faster for Windows 11

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT TEAMS Microsoft Teams

Microsoft, the tech giant has recently claimed that its video conferencing app- Teams has been upgraded and is significantly working faster for Windows 11. This upgrade happed post the improvements in the code.

The company said that when the users scroll over the chat list, there was a latency earlier, which got improved by 11.4 per cent recently, and scrolling over the channel list has improved by 12.1 per cent.

In a blogpost, Microsoft mentioned: "Over the past year, we have delivered enhancements to Teams that improve its overall interaction responsiveness time and create a more fluid experience for the user."

The compose message box loads 63 per cent faster, enabling the user to type a message immediately once they switch into a chat or channel.

The company mentioned that page load times are much shorter as well. The time span from switching to a channel and to opening a chat window - both have dramatically improved by 25 per cent, claims the company.

Switching threads in the activity feed have improved by 17.4 per cent. Switching between chat threads has improved by 3.1 per cent.

The mute and unmute audio response during a call improved by 16 per cent and navigating to the aPre-meeting join' screen is 9 per cent faster.

Inputs from IANS