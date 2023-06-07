Microsoft Edge's new update now supporting Workspaces: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Edge now supporting Workspaces: All you need to know

Microsoft has rolled out an update for its web browser, Edge, introducing support for Workspaces. This new feature aims to simplify the organization of important links and websites for users. Workspaces enable individuals to arrange tabs and links within the browser according to their preferences. Microsoft has been working on Workspaces for some time now and it is gradually refining the feature since its initial preview release. The company announced its plans for the availability of Workspaces during its Build 2023 conference held last month, stating that the feature would be rolled out gradually over the following months.

According to Windows Central, each Workspace can be customized with a specific set of tabs and favourites, automatically saving them and allowing for collaborative management by groups of users. This functionality enhances productivity and facilitates the seamless sharing of relevant content among team members.

ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy F54 5G in India: Check price, features and availability

In addition to the Workspaces update, Microsoft has also brought OpenAI's DALL-E-powered AI image generator, called Image Creator, to Edge users worldwide. This tool empowers users to generate images based on their textual descriptions. By simply describing the picture they envision, users can create an image using this innovative AI technology.

ALSO READ: Is your Instagram 'Stories' icon looks bigger? You are not alone

Microsoft continues to enhance its web browser, Edge, with new features and capabilities, aimed at providing users with a more efficient and personalized browsing experience. With the introduction of Workspaces and the integration of the AI-powered image generator, Edge users can now benefit from improved organization and creative visual content creation directly within their browsers.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News