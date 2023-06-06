Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung launches Galaxy F54 5G in India: Check price, features and availability

Samsung has introduced its latest smartphone, the Galaxy F54 5G, as part of the F series in India. The new device boasts a 108MP camera and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display. Available in two colours, Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver, the Galaxy F54 is offered in the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, priced at Rs 27,999. Customers can purchase the smartphone from Samsung's official website as well as online and offline stores.

The Galaxy F54 showcases 108MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone also supports ultra-HD 4K video recording at 30 frames per second on both the main and selfie cameras.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President of the MX Division at Samsung India, expressed excitement about the Galaxy F54's revolutionary user experience. With features like Nightography and Astrolapse, combined with the device's 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display, 6000mAh battery, and four generations of OS updates.

ALSO READ: Apple launches watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023: Check all the latest features here

Equipped with 6000mAh battery, the Galaxy F54 supports 25W Super-Fast Charging, enabling users to quickly recharge their device and stay connected throughout the day. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1380 5nm processor, delivering enhanced performance and a lag-free multitasking experience, the company claimed.

Furthermore, the company mentioned that the Galaxy F54 features a Voice Focus feature which minimizes background noise during voice and video calls. Running on the latest One UI 5.1, the smartphone offers a user-friendly interface and seamless navigation. It also ensures long-term software support with up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates.

ALSO READ: Zoom introduces AI-powered summaries for missed meetings

Latest Technology News