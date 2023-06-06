Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Zoom introduces AI-powered summaries for missed meetings

Zoom has recently introduced two key features as part of its Zoom IQ platform, Meeting summary and Chat compose, these features aims to enhance team productivity, improve workday prioritization, and facilitate more effective collaboration.

The first feature, Meeting summary, enables Zoom Meeting hosts to create summaries using the platform's advanced language models. These summaries can be shared with team members via Team Chat and email, eliminating the need for recording the entire conversation.

Automated summaries are generated for hosts, who can then distribute them to both attendees and those who couldn't attend the meeting. This functionality promotes improved team collaboration and boosts overall productivity.

Zoom's chief product officer, Smita Hashim, highlighted the significance of these new capabilities, stating that they empower teams to enhance productivity in their day-to-day tasks. By leveraging generative AI assistant technology, teams can allocate more time to creative work and expand their collaborative efforts.

The second feature, Chat compose, offers Team Chat users the ability to draft messages using generative AI-powered technology from OpenAI. This feature allows messages to be tailored based on the context of the Team Chat thread, providing options to adjust tone, length, and rephrase responses. By customizing text recommendations, users can communicate more effectively within the team.

To access these features, customers will need to navigate to the Zoom admin console and opt into the respective free trials for each feature.

The company has also announced that upcoming generative AI-powered features are in development. These forthcoming additions will include the ability to draft email content, summarize Team Chat threads, organize ideas, and create whiteboard content.

