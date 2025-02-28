Meta Plans Standalone AI App with subscription option, to challenge ChatGPT: Details here With its upcoming standalone app, potential subscription model, and growing global user base, Meta AI is gearing up for a major push in the AI space.

Meta AI to become a standalone app: Meta, 6the popular social media company headed by Mark Zuckerberg and owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, is reportedly developing a standalone app for its AI assistant. As per the report, the application is expected to launch in Q2 2025, providing users with a more immersive AI experience beyond Meta’s existing platforms.

Meta AI’s evolution and growing user base

Launched in September 2023, Meta AI is a generative AI-powered assistant designed to help users with tasks like answering queries, creating images, and assisting with prompts. The report by CNBC stated that in April 2024, Meta took a major step by replacing the search bars in its apps with Meta AI, making it a core feature across its ecosystem.

With over 700 million monthly active users, Meta AI has gained massive traction—India being its largest market—especially on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Why a Standalone App? Zuckerberg’s vision

While Meta AI is currently accessible via Meta’s apps and a dedicated website, it lacks a standalone application, unlike ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Musk’s Grok. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has strongly supported the idea of an independent Meta AI app. He even responded positively to a Threads post suggesting that a separate app could unify AI interactions across devices, store conversation histories, and enable deeper customization.

A dedicated app could also enhance integration with devices like Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, making AI interactions more seamless.

Meta AI Subscription Plan: Monetization on the Horizon

Meta is also exploring paid subscriptions for Meta AI, following in the footsteps of OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus and Microsoft’s Copilot Pro. CFO Susan Li hinted at premium services, stating,

"There are pretty clear monetization opportunities here over time, including paid recommendations and a premium offering."

With AI becoming a major revenue driver, a Meta AI subscription model could attract power users while enhancing the assistant’s capabilities.

Competing with AI Giants – Can Meta Catch Up?

Despite its growing user base, Meta AI’s standalone website lags behind competitors, generating fewer than 10 million monthly visits, compared to ChatGPT’s massive traffic. The launch of a dedicated app could help Meta close the gap and compete with leading AI models.

Facing intense competition from Google Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Musk’s Grok, Zuckerberg is reportedly pushing his AI teams hard, expecting round-the-clock work to make Meta AI the most-used chat assistant by the end of 2025.

Will Meta AI dominate the market?

With Google, OpenAI, and xAI leading the race, it remains to be seen if Meta AI can truly disrupt the market and become the dominant AI assistant.

