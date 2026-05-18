Meta expands Ray-Ban Smart Glasses features with Neural Handwriting and third-party app support

New Delhi:

Meta has reportedly rolled out a big new software update for its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, and it is packed with fresh AI features and tools for developers. The company also stated that they have opened the developer access that enables the third-party developers to build apps as well as experiences for the wearable device.

Neural Handwriting feature is now available

The new Neural Handwriting feature is now available for everyone. With this, you can send messages just by moving your fingers without the need for a phone. It works with Meta’s Neural Band so that you can fire off texts through Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, or even your default SMS app, all while wearing the glasses. The whole idea is to make messaging simple and as hands-free as possible.

New Display Recording feature added

There is a new display recording feature, too. Now you can record exactly what you see on your smart glasses, plus camera footage and audio, and stitch it all into one video. This really lets you capture what it feels like to use the glasses in real life.

Navigation support expanded

Navigation just got better with the new update. Meta has expanded turn-by-turn directions across the US and in cities like London, Paris, and Rome. So if you are traveling, you can just glance at your glasses and get right where you need to go.

Live Captions coming to Messaging apps

Live Captions are spreading to more messaging apps. That means real-time transcription on apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct- whether you are on a call or having a face-to-face chat, the glasses will capture and transcribe voices as you speak. Voice interactions within these apps are covered, too.

Developers can now build apps for Ray-Ban glasses

For developers, there’s a big update, as Meta has opened up the Ray-Ban Display platform. Now, developers can build web apps using plain old HTML, CSS, and JavaScript and push updates straight through URLs. You can extend mobile apps to the glasses, and thanks to Meta’s Wearables Device Access Toolkit, add text fields, images, lists, buttons, and even video playback. The company sees this powering all sorts of new apps—not just social but things like gaming, shopping, cooking, and music learning.

More AI features coming soon

Also, Meta said that there is more AI goodness on the way. Later this summer, their new AI model called ‘Muse Spark’, which is set to come to the Ray-Ban display. It is said to be built for wearables only, to make your smart glasses interactions even more personal and intelligent.