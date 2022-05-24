Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Meta brings new 3D Avatars for Facebook, Instagram users - Here's how it'll work

Meta has started rolling out the new updated 3D Avatars in India, for Facebook, Messenger and for the very first time the feature forayed into Instagram stories and direct messages too.

Meta is said to be working on adding new facial shapes, and skin shaders to make avatars more authentic. Also, the company stated that they will get assistive devices for specially-abled users too.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head Partnerships, Meta India said, "Representations in the metaverse should reflect the diversity of the real world. Avatars are just the first step toward enabling everyone to express themselves in their unique ways.”

He further added, "When you create your avatar you can choose the right facial features, body types, clothing styles, and more to create your virtual self.”

The update adds Cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids (for one or both ears) in a variety of colours, and on all platforms including Virtual Reality.

The company has also added wheelchairs which will be there on the stickers section of Facebook, Messenger chats and in the DMs section of Instagram.

