Friday, June 09, 2023
     
Messenger to add AI-generated stickers soon

In a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, revealed the establishment of a specialized "top-level" product team within the company. This team's primary focus will be on driving advancements in generative AI, showcasing Meta's strong dedication to research and development.

June 09, 2023
Meta, the parent company of Messenger, is set to begin testing a novel feature that incorporates AI-generated stickers into the popular instant messaging platform. According to a report by The Verge on Friday, Ahmad Al-Dahle, Vice President of AI at Meta, announced during a company-wide meeting that Meta will leverage its image generation model to enable users to create stickers based on text prompts. Prior to its public release, Meta plans to conduct internal testing of this feature, starting with its employees.

"With AI-generated stickers, our users can have infinitely more options for self-expression, cultural representations, and even trend relevance," Al-Dahle said.

"Of course, stickers are just the tip of the iceberg."

During the meeting, Ahmad Al-Dahle also highlighted that Meta is actively developing AI models that have the potential to radically transform any desired image. This includes capabilities such as modifying the aspect ratio of a picture or converting it into a painting, among other possibilities.

In February of this year, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an announcement regarding the formation of a dedicated "top-level" product team within the company. The primary objective of this team is to concentrate on the advancement of generative AI, underscoring Meta's commitment to this area of research and development.

Zuckerberg elaborated that in the immediate future, Meta's primary emphasis would be on constructing creative and expressive tools.

Furthermore, Zuckerberg outlined Meta's long-term vision of developing "AI personas" that would assist users in various capacities. This indicates the company's intention to create virtual entities powered by AI technology to provide support and guidance to users over extended periods of time. 

Inputs from IANS

 

 

Latest News