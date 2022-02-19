LG Electronics Launches AI dual inverter ACs starting at Rs 39,990

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: LG LG

LG Electronics has announced the launch of its latest range of AI dual inverter air conditioners in the Indian market. The new lineup of air conditioners comes equipped with multiple built-in sensors in LG's new 2022 line-up.

The new AC lineup further comes equipped with 57 Split ACs and 4 windows inverter ACs. The new range of Split AC's is said to be available in various capacities and star ratings. Accordingly, the pricing of the AC has been decided- starting Rs 39,990 to Rs 73,990, also, the window inverter AC's will be between the range of Rs 36,990 to Rs 54,990.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, Business Head- Air conditioners said, "Our new line up of 2022 Air Conditioners is equipped with advanced features like AI Convertible 6-in-1 range of AC that offers flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements. Further, complemented by Artificial Intelligence Convertible mode and inbuilt sensors, the AC will give optimal cooling by automatically analysing the inputs from the sensors."

The new range of LG air conditioners features an anti-virus protection filter and is coated with a Cationic Silver filter which is known to deactivate up to 99% of viruses and bacteria, along with the aim to discard harmful substances like pollen from the air.

The new range of air conditioners will come with features like UV nano and air purification. The company has also added a UV range of ACs with Wi-Fi (ThinQ), hot and cold ACs with Super Convertible 5in1 mode whereas Window Inverter ACs comes with Convertible 4-in-1 feature for various conditions.

The 2022 range of air conditioners are equipped with ADC safety sensors which provide robustness and safety at every step of the operation. This enables the air conditioners to have high durability while ensuring stable performance.