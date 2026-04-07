Lenovo launches IdeaPad 5 2-in-1, Yoga Slim 7 and Yoga 7 Series in India: Price starts at Rs 1.19 lakh

New Delhi:

Lenovo just released a fresh batch of premium laptops in India, with the IdeaPad 5 2-in-1, Yoga Slim 7, and Yoga 7 2-in-1 series leading the charge. They're aiming squarely at professionals and creators—basically, anyone who needs solid performance, good portability, and a dash of AI magic.

Lenovo Expands Laptop Portfolio in India

These new models pack the latest processors: Intel Core Ultra Series 3, AMD Ryzen AI 400 series, and Snapdragon X2 chips. That means better speed and power efficiency, no matter which one you pick.

Price and Availability in India

Here's how the prices break down in India:

IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 starts at Rs 1,19,990

Yoga 7a 2-in-1 kicks off at Rs 1,32,990

Yoga Slim 7x also starts at Rs 1,32,990

Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Aura Edition begins at Rs 1,36,990

Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition tops the lineup, starting at Rs 1,99,990

You can get these laptops from Lenovo’s website, their exclusive shops, any decent e-commerce platform, or your local retail store. Keep an eye out for the Yoga Slim 7x—it hits the shelves on April 21.

IdeaPad 5 2-in-1: AI-ready laptop

The IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 comes with a flexible build, sporting a 360-degree hinge. Users can easily flip it into laptop, tent, tablet or stand mode – all depending on what one wishes. The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, which also come with smart AI features like Smart Note 3.0.

The company claims that you can get speedy Wi-Fi 7, noise cancellation and speakers tuned for Dolby Audio and backed by a 60Wh battery that will keep you going all day.

Yoga 7 2-in-1: Premium convertible experience

Yoga 7 2-in-1 is built for a premium convertible experience, and it comes with both Intel and AMD options, also supporting the Yoga Pen Gen 2. It comes with a PureSight Pro OLED display that runs at a crisp 120Hz refresh rate and supports Dolby Vision, so visuals pop.

For speakers, it supports Dolby Atmos, and it also comes with a sharp 5MP IR camera and a 70Wh battery for enough juice to last long. It further supports smart features like Smart Share and Smart Care that helps the streamline your workflow.

Yoga Slim 7 series: Lightweight and powerful

Yoga Slim 7 series—both the 7x and the 7i Ultra Aura Edition—come with a lightweight design.

The Slim 7x is powered by Snapdragon X2 Elite processors and claims to deliver around 31 hours of life on a single battery charge, which feels almost too good to be true.

The Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition, on the other hand, is powered by Intel Core Ultra X9 chips. Both pack high-quality OLED displays, have a surreal sound with Dolby Atmos audio, and have advanced camera setups for video calls.

Overall, Lenovo’s recently launched premium laptop range comes with a solid mix of performance, AI smarts and stylish, versatile designs. With so many options and price points, there is pretty much something for everyone—tech professionals, creators, students, you name it.