Netflix Playground App launched for kids: Now play games offline for free

New Delhi:

Netflix has introduced a new service focused on kids – the Playground app, a new gaming app. Now, not only video streaming, but also the platform will focus on interactive games, not movies or shows. The application is out now for Netflix subscribers – currently operational in the US –, and it is being rolled out across the world on April 28, including in India.

Made for kids under 8

Playground targets little ones, basically anyone eight or younger. No ads, no in-app purchases—Netflix made sure this is a totally safe space for kids. Parents can relax knowing there’s nothing sketchy or expensive lurking in the app. It’s a stress-free digital playground.

Offline gaming for kids: No internet needed

One of the biggest highlights is that kids can play these games offline. Once you have downloaded the app and logged in, you can jump into games without Wi-Fi or data.

That’s perfect for road trips, places with spotty connections, or just cutting down on internet use.

Favourite characters, fun games

Netflix packed Playground with games based on famous franchises kids love:

Peppa Pig

Sesame Street

StoryBots

Dr Seuss

Netflix even picked up Sesame Street’s distribution rights, so now there’s extra content and new episodes to enjoy.

Netflix’s gaming push

Honestly, this move shows Netflix is taking gaming seriously, especially for kids. Sure, they already have games in the main app for older users, but Playground is a real shift—it’s a separate platform focused entirely on children. More content creators are branching out like this, trying to keep younger viewers hooked with interactive entertainment.

How to get the gaming feature on your Netflix?

Playground works on Android and iOS in the US right now.

The global rollout starts April 28, so folks in India and everywhere else can get access pretty soon. If you have a Netflix subscription, then you are good to go—just download and start playing.

Netflix Playground: Safe and ad-free

Netflix Playground is a smart step forward. They’re blending beloved characters, offline play, and a safe, ad-free space, which is pretty ideal for parents and kids. With kids’ digital content getting more competitive, this helps Netflix stay ahead and keeps younger audiences coming back.