Meta layoffs 2026: 200 Jobs cut as company restructures roles for AI future

New Delhi:

Meta is gearing up to lay off around 200 employees, as it pushes ahead with another round of restructuring. Recent layoffs in the company are majorly impacting the teams in the US, especially the company’s Silicon Valley outposts—think Burlingame and Sunnyvale. You can expect the layoffs to roll out before May wraps up.

Earlier this year, Meta also removed around 10 per cent of the workplace in its Reality Labs division, and that meant close to 1,500 people had to go. It is clear that Meta’s priorities are shifting and the workforce changes reflect that.

AI push driving organizational changes

All the shake-ups at Meta?

The company has traced it back to the company’s aggressive drive into artificial intelligence. Mark Zuckerberg has been steering hard toward making Meta an “AI-first” company. It’s not just about cutting jobs; Meta’s rearranging the entire org chart. People’s roles are changing, hierarchies are getting thinner, and the team structure is getting rebuilt to chase AI projects faster.

Middle manager roles being phased out

Probably the biggest change: traditional middle management is getting squeezed out. Instead of the old-school manager titles, you’ll see new ones popping up: AI Builder, Pod Lead, Org Lead. These aren’t just leadership titles, either. They are looking for people who can actually get under the hood and build things, not just call the shots from a distance. Meta cut hiring for standard mid-level management by over 12 per cent compared to last year and it seems like they don’t plan to stop.

What do the new roles mean?

Meta has not spelt out every detail about these new jobs, but one thing is clear: they want hands-on folks. If you land one of these roles, you are not just managing a team, you are helping create the tech yourself. This kind of restructuring should speed up innovation, especially in areas like generative AI, VR, and machine learning.

Impact on employees and the industry

With the major shift in the technology world – especially jobs – it seems to be getting tougher to survive, especially for those who work as non-technical workers or who work as middle managers in tech.

This Meta layoff has clearly sent a message that AI skills are on the rise and more old-school roles are fading out. Other lading tech companies might see this and follow suit with their own AI-focused shake-ups.

Tech giants want to work in the age of AI

With the number of layoffs taking place in the leading social media platform, Meta has been overhauling that which marks as a major shift on how the tech giants are willing to work in the age of AI.

By streamlining management and pushing the AI skills to the forefront, Meta has been betting big on innovation, and even if it means plenty of people have to find a new direction.