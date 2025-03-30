Laptops overheats in summer? These tips can help you prevent damage During the summer, it's often noticed that laptops can become very hot after just a short period of use. Here are some tips to help you keep your laptop cool during the summer months.

Overheating is a significant issue for electronic devices during the summer months. As May and June roll in, the heat escalates, causing gadgets like smartphones and laptops to heat up quickly. After just a short period of use, these devices can feel as if they might catch fire. There have even been reports of laptops and smartphones exploding due to excessive heat.

Laptops, in particular, can heat up rapidly during the intense summer heat, and this overheating can significantly affect their performance. Continued use while the laptop is hot can lead to quick damage, and the battery may also start to deteriorate. To ensure optimal performance from your laptop during the summer, here are some tips to help keep it cool.

How to Keep Your Laptop Cool:

If you have air conditioning in your home, use it while working on your laptop. A cooler environment will help prevent overheating.

If you don’t have air conditioning and need to work on your laptop for extended periods, consider investing in an air cooling pad. These pads are readily available online or at local stores.

Over the years, dirt and dust can accumulate inside your laptop, contributing to overheating issues. Before the summer season begins, it’s a good idea to take your laptop to a nearby service center for a thorough cleaning.

Many people tend to use their laptops on soft surfaces like beds or their laps, which can block air vents and trap heat. This practice can be detrimental during hot weather. It’s best to use your laptop on a hard surface, like a table, for proper ventilation.

To further keep your laptop cool, close unnecessary applications running in the background. Lowering your screen brightness can also help significantly reduce heat. If you don’t need an internet connection, consider turning off your data as well. Additionally, if you’re using a charger that isn’t designed for your laptop, it can increase heat levels and quickly drain the battery life. If you’re making this mistake, it’s time to fix it right away.

ALSO READ: BSNL delights IPL fans! Offers 251GB data at just Rs 1 per GB for 60 days