Konark wheel meets Artificial Intelligence: Odisha pavilion steals spotlight at AI Summit 2026

India’s capital, New Delhi, has emerged as the global centre of artificial intelligence innovation as the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and the India AI Impact Expo officially commenced at Bharat Mandapam on Monday. The five-day event, running from February 16 to 20, brings together policymakers, technology leaders, startups, researchers, and global collaborators to highlight India’s rapid advancements in AI development and real-world deployment.

Organised under the IndiaAI Mission by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), along with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and other partners, the summit aims to position India as a major force in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

A Global Platform for AI Innovation and Collaboration

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 serves as a comprehensive platform to demonstrate how artificial intelligence is transforming industries, governance, and everyday life. The event has attracted participation from hundreds of startups, global technology companies, academic institutions, and policymakers.

More than 600 emerging startups are presenting AI-powered solutions that are already being implemented at scale. These innovations span critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, public administration, and sustainability, highlighting the practical benefits of AI for society.

The expo itself covers over 70,000 square metres and is organised into 10 thematic zones. These zones focus on key areas of AI impact, allowing visitors to experience live demonstrations and explore real-world applications.

Odisha Pavilion Highlights Culture and AI Integration

One of the major highlights of the summit is the pavilion presented by Odisha, which uniquely blends cultural heritage with modern artificial intelligence technologies. The pavilion prominently features the iconic Konark wheel alongside traditional arts and crafts, enhanced through interactive AI-driven displays.

The UNESCO World Heritage Sun Temple in Odisha, India, is home to the 13th-century stone-carved Konark Wheel, a precise timepiece. The 24 elaborate wheels, which are part of a temple built like a chariot, represent the 12 months, the cosmic cycle (Kalachakra), and the eight daily time divisions (prahars).

Odisha pavilion at AI Summit 2026.

The Odisha AI pavilion also showcases several live AI applications currently being used across government departments. These include solutions designed to improve public services, governance efficiency, and citizen engagement.

The platform is expected to strengthen partnerships between Odisha and global AI stakeholders, helping the state expand its technological capabilities and accelerate digital transformation.

International Participation Strengthens Global Cooperation

The summit shows that there is a great deal of interest around the world for this area of work, with country pavilions from 13 nations involved in the event: Australia, Japan, Russia, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and numerous African countries.

AI Expo Focuses on People, Planet, and Progress

In addition to over 300 curated exhibits and live demonstration stations, this year’s exhibit area has three areas of concentration: People, Planet, and Progress. These areas relate to how Artificial Intelligence will improve people’s lives, help to solve environmental challenges, and support economic development.

