AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 19-20; PM Modi inaugurates the event today

New Delhi:

India will host the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, which will kick off on February 19 and will last till February 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is running the show, with support from the Government of India. PM Modi has announced the summit at the France AI Action Summit, and it’s a big deal, as this is the first global AI summit happening in the Global South. He is expected to start the summit by himself, and the goal is to make this one of the top global gatherings on AI this year.

Focus on AI Summit and about 'Sutras'

The Impact AI Summit 2026 is built on three big ideas: People, Planet, and Progress. Organisers are calling them ‘Sutras’.

The focus is on the following:

Use AI to drive inclusive growth

Push social development

Spark sustainable innovation

Basically, the summit will be focusing on topics like how AI is improving lives, not just for a few, but for everyone. And they want to make sure the Global South’s voice actually matters in conversations about how AI gets governed worldwide.

The main discussions will revolve around seven key areas, or ‘Chakras’:

Building human capital

Empowering people through inclusion

Making AI safe and trustworthy

Promoting resilience, innovation, and efficiency

Advancing science

Making AI resources more accessible

Using AI for economic growth and social good

Instead of getting stuck in endless policy talks, the summit wants real, actionable results for AI collaboration across borders.

In the run-up to the event, MeitY has already kicked off some major initiatives:

AI for ALL : Global Impact Challenge, looking for AI solutions in different sectors.

: Global Impact Challenge, looking for AI solutions in different sectors. AI by HER : Global Impact Challenge, championing women-led AI projects.

: Global Impact Challenge, championing women-led AI projects. YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge, encouraging young people (ages 13–21) to solve problems with AI.

Applications for these challenges are open now.

Organisations from anywhere in the world can also propose in-person events for the official summit programme at Bharat Mandapam, between February 16 and 20. India wants to build on the momentum from other big AI gatherings like the UK AI Safety Summit and the France AI Action Summit but give it a wider, more inclusive focus.

Why is it important for India?

We are all using AI in our lives – knowingly or unknowingly. It has become central to everything – education, the way governments work, business and solving issues too.

By hosting the Impact AI summit in New Delhi, India is showcasing and stepping up as a major player in the world with the advancement of artificial intelligence. Expect to see policymakers, business leaders, researchers, and innovators from everywhere under one roof.

The India – AI Impact Summit 2026 is not just about talking. The aim is to turn lofty ideas into results that actually make a difference.

Disclaimer: The above article has been developed by referring to the press release of the AI Impact Summit 2026.