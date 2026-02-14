Why India AI summit has drawn world leaders and tech CEOs in Delhi?

New Delhi:

New Delhi will host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19-20. The mega event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will bring together global leaders, innovators, policymakers and industry representatives to shape a collective vision for Artificial Intelligence.

India hopes the high-level gathering will lead to a consensus declaration. Notably, both the United States and China will participate, a significant development given their central role in the global AI landscape.

Why global tech leaders are coming to India

The summit has drawn confirmations from prominent technology leaders, including Bill Gates, Demis Hassabis, Dario Amodei, Shantanu Narayen, Marc Benioff, Cristiano Amon and Raj Subramaniam, IT Secretary S Krishnan said.

Industry leaders such as Jensen Huang and Sam Altman are also widely expected to attend.

The summit offers global AI companies an opportunity to position themselves to serve Indian businesses, government agencies and developers. Their participation signals a serious intent to engage with Indian policymakers and commercial partners, building trust ahead of future collaborations.

Why global political leaders are attending

Among the prominent political leaders expected is French President Emmanuel Macron, who is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. President Macron will undertake a three-day official visit beginning February 17 and will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19.

Modi and Macron are scheduled to hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across sectors under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva is also expected to attend, underscoring the summit’s multilateral significance.

The India-AI Impact Summit builds on momentum from earlier multilateral initiatives held at Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris and Kigali.

Focus Areas: From AI governance to inclusive growth

The summit aims to move from high-level political statements to measurable impact and tangible progress in global AI cooperation.

Its broader goals include:

Democratising AI globally and bridging the AI divide

Supporting indigenous and local AI solutions

Promoting “AI for Good” across healthcare, agriculture and governance

Aligning global AI governance standards with the needs of the developing world

Seven working groups will deliver outcomes focused on:

AI for economic growth and social good

Inclusion and social empowerment

Safe and trusted AI

Human capital development

Science

Democratising AI resources and resilience

Innovation and efficiency

IT Secretary S Krishnan said one of the key objectives is “to get everyone on board,” with a consensus declaration being an important expected outcome.

India’s role in global AI discourse

The summit comes at a time when countries are racing to harness AI’s transformative potential for economic growth and innovation, alongside growing calls for safe, ethical and well-regulated AI frameworks.

The New Delhi summit will highlight India’s role as a convener for the Global South and beyond, showcasing AI’s transformative potential for inclusive development, sustainability and equitable progress.

India has also invited US financial leaders to invest in the country and explore its talent and market, noting that the summit provides opportunities for US firms to co-create the future of equitable AI.

