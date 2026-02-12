Nvidia, Google and OpenAI to participate in India AI Impact Expo 2026 Nvidia, Google and OpenAI will be among 400 exhibitors at the five-day India AI Impact Expo 2026. The summit, to be held from February 16–20 at Pragati Maidan, will host 700 sessions and delegations from over 100 countries.

New Delhi:

Dominant AI ecosystem players Nvidia, Google and OpenAI will be among 400 exhibitors participating in the five-day India AI Impact Expo 2026, a senior government official said on Thursday. Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Director General Arvind Kumar told PTI that the expo will act as a matchmaking platform for AI ecosystem players, while providing Indian innovators an opportunity to showcase their capabilities.

“Leading AI ecosystem players, including NVIDIA, Google, and OpenAI, will be among 400 exhibitors at the India AI Impact Expo. Their top executives have also confirmed their participation. They will also hold meetings with Indian companies,” Kumar said.

Participation from 100+ countries

Kumar stated that over 100 countries have confirmed participation in the summit, including 50 ministerial-level delegations.

Preparations for the India AI Impact Summit and Expo began soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would host the next AI summit.

“We have started work on the expo. The entire summit, comprising the expo, will be held between February 16 and 20. Almost all technology companies in the country are participating. Many government departments and ministries will also take part,” he said.

Venue and scale of the event

The expo will be organised across approximately 75,000 square metres at Pragati Maidan.

Kumar said the event will also host sessions aimed at connecting start-ups with investors. Around 700 sessions are planned over the five days to discuss artificial intelligence and its broader impact.

Focus Areas: People, Planet and Progress

The India AI Impact Summit will be structured around three core pillars — People, Planet and Progress.

Discussions will focus on employment and skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, and economic as well as social development.

The summit will feature seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South. These groups will present concrete deliverables, including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure, and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.

