Who was Sarla Maheshwari, the veteran Doordarshan newsreader known for her calm and composed demeanour? Sarla Maheshwari, a veteran Doordarshan newsreader, passed away on February 12, 2026. Known for her calm presence, graceful presentation and impeccable Hindi pronunciation, she served as a DD news anchor from 1976 to 2005.

Sarla Maheshwari, a familiar face of Doordarshan news, died on February 12, 2026, at the age of 71. Her death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from viewers, colleagues and admirers who remember her calm presence and graceful presentation style. Maheshwari was regarded as one of Doordarshan’s iconic news anchors. She was known for her immense grace, simplicity and impeccable Hindi pronunciation, qualities that made her stand out during an era when newsreading carried a certain quiet authority.

Sarla Maheshwari's voice defined an era of Doordarshan

Sarla Maheshwari served as a Doordarshan news anchor from 1976 to 2005, a career that spanned nearly three decades. It was a period when Doordarshan was India’s primary television news platform and the evening bulletin was part of daily routine in countless homes.

Maheshwari joined Doordarshan after auditioning while pursuing her PhD at Delhi University. She began her journey as an announcer before moving into news reading. Over the years, she witnessed Indian television transition from black and white to colour broadcasts. She became a regular face of national news bulletins during Doordarshan’s peak years and remained a recognisable voice long before private 24×7 news channels came into existence.

Her delivery was calm, measured and formal, hallmarks of that time. Admirers often spoke of the steadiness in her voice and the composure she brought to every bulletin. Many have described her as a dignified and reassuring presence on Indian television.

Sarla Maheshwari's final rites in Delhi

According to the family’s announcement, her last rites are scheduled at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi on February 12, 2026, at 4pm. Following the news of her passing, colleagues and viewers have continued to share tributes and memories, recalling her simplicity and onscreen grace.

