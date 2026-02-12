Sarla Maheshwari, veteran anchor and one of the most familiar faces of Doordarshan news, dies at 71 Sarla Maheshwari No More: The "simplicity, restraint, and personality" of veteran anchor Sarla Maheshwari had established a deep trust in the hearts of the viewers, said DD National in a post on X, paying tributes to her.

New Delhi:

Sarla Maheshwari, veteran Doordarshan anchor who was one of the most prominent faces of DD news in the 1980s and the 1990s, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71. Her last rites will be held at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi later in the day.

In a post on X (which was previously called Twitter), DD National said Maheshwari's "simplicity, restraint, and personality" had established a deep trust in the hearts of the viewers.

"A heartfelt tribute from the Doordarshan family to Smt. Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and esteemed newsreader of Doordarshan, who carved out a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified presentation," it said in a roughly translated post from Hindi.

Sarla Maheshwari: The veteran anchor who was DD's face for years

Maheshwari was among the prominent faces in DD News. After completing her PhD from the Delhi University (DU), Maheshwari had auditioned for the DD and started her career. Initially, she was an announcer but moved to news reading and served as an anchor till 2005.

Maheshwari, who witnessed the transition from black-and-white to coloured television (TV), was known among the viewers for style that was calm and measured, and also her clear diction.

Condolences pour in

Many people have paid tribute to Maheshwari after her demise. The Kerala unit of Congress, in an X post, said an entire generation grew up watching Maheshwari, and her composed presence and simple grace had become a part of everyone's life. "At a time when they were known as news readers and not news anchors, she brought dignity, clarity and quiet confidence to the screen," it said.

JMM leader Mithilesh Kumar Thakur called Maheshwari's demise 'extremely heartbreaking' and said it is an irreplaceable loss, paying condolences to the veteran anchor's family. "Her voice and persona established a high standard of dignity, balance, and trust in the world of news," Thakur said.