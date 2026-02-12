Lava Yuva Star 3 launched at Rs 7,499: 5000mAh Battery, IP64 rating and Android 15 Go Lava has launched the Yuva Star 3 in India at Rs 7,499. The budget smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery, Android 15 Go, IP64 rating, and 4GB RAM. Sales begin in March.

Domestic brand Lava has launched another affordable smartphone in India. The Lava Yuva Star 3 has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 7,499. The phone comes with several notable features, including a 5000mAh battery. Positioned in the budget segment, the device competes with brands such as Redmi, Realme, and Infinix.

While several Chinese brands have increased smartphone prices, Lava has launched this device at an affordable price point.

Lava Yuva Star 3 price and availability

The Lava Yuva Star 3 is priced at Rs 7,499. It is available in Indus Black and Siachen White colour options. Sales of the smartphone will begin in March through both online and offline platforms.

Lava Yuva Star 3 specifications and features

The Lava Yuva Star 3 features a 6.75-inch HD+ display. It comes with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, offering protection against minor exposure to water.

The company has designed the phone keeping young users in mind. It is aimed at school and college students who need access to online classes, video calls, and basic smartphone functions.

The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor. It offers 4GB of physical RAM along with 4GB of virtual RAM support. The device comes with 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The phone supports dual SIM cards and offers connectivity options such as WiFi and Bluetooth.

Battery, camera and software

The Lava Yuva Star 3 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs on the Android 15 Go operating system.

For photography, the device features a 13MP main camera on the rear. On the front, it includes a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone also supports features such as auto call recording.

Lava is offering one year of free home service with the purchase of this phone.

