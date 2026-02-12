Mumbai woman loses Rs 11 lakh in minutes: How e-SIM fraud can empty your bank account A Mumbai woman lost Rs 11 lakh after cybercriminals carried out an e-SIM fraud. The Home Ministry’s I4C has warned users to stay alert as scammers use SIM swap tactics to gain access to bank accounts within minutes.

New Delhi:

Many people assume that a sudden loss of mobile network is just a technical glitch. However, such incidents can sometimes signal something more serious. In Mumbai, a woman suddenly lost network connectivity on her phone and ended up losing Rs 11 lakh in a matter of minutes. Cybercriminals are increasingly using innovative methods to trap and defraud people.

The Home Ministry’s cybersecurity wing, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), highlighted the incident through its official X handle and urged citizens to remain vigilant. According to I4C, the woman was targeted through e-SIM fraud, which allowed fraudsters to steal Rs 11 lakh from her bank account.

What is e-SIM fraud?

Like traditional SIM swap scams, e-SIM fraud is proving to be highly damaging.

In such cases, fraudsters typically call victims while posing as customer care representatives of a telecom company. They lure individuals under the pretext of upgrading their SIM card or converting it into an e-SIM.

Using the victim’s personal details, scammers then issue a new e-SIM or SIM card. This effectively transfers the victim’s mobile number to a SIM controlled by the fraudster.

Once hackers gain access to a person’s mobile number, they can intercept OTPs and access bank accounts, making it easier to commit financial fraud.

In the Mumbai case, hackers allegedly called the woman pretending to be telecom customer care agents. They collected her details under the pretext of resolving network issues or upgrading her SIM, and then carried out a SIM swap or issued a new e-SIM in her name.

How to protect yourself from e-SIM fraud

To avoid such fraud, vigilance is crucial.

Telecom operators do not call users to upgrade their SIM cards. If you face issues with calls or internet connectivity, you should directly contact customer care. In some cases, you may be asked to visit the nearest telecom store for SIM replacement.

Such suspicious calls should be ignored.

According to Department of Telecommunications regulations, calls from registered companies or agencies begin with specific number series. Banking-related calls come from numbers starting with 1600, while marketing calls start with 140. Scammers, however, typically call from landlines or regular 10-digit mobile numbers.

Where to report suspicious calls

If you receive such calls, you should immediately report them through the Sanchar Saathi app or website, or contact the cybercrime helpline at 1930.

Reporting these incidents enables authorities to take action and helps prevent further fraud.

