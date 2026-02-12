Explained: Why WhatsApp is banned in Russia and what role the new MAX App plays in this After banning WhatsApp and restricting other messaging apps, Russian authorities are promoting the state-backed MAX app as a national alternative. The platform offers messaging and government services but raises concerns over data sharing and encryption.

New Delhi:

Russian authorities on Monday imposed a ban on WhatsApp, marking the latest step in efforts to tighten control over the internet and online communications. On Tuesday, Russia’s state media regulator Roskomnadzor announced additional restrictions on the messaging app Telegram, accusing the company of failing to combat fraud and protect users’ personal data.

Previous actions against messaging platforms

This is not the first time Russia has taken action against WhatsApp. In 2025, authorities banned calls via WhatsApp — the most popular messaging app in Russia — and Telegram, which is the second most widely used.

The move came two months after the country imposed restrictions on Apple’s video calling service FaceTime. The regulator also acted against Snapchat, a messaging app for sharing photos, videos, and text messages, citing similar grounds as those used to restrict FaceTime.

Broader internet crackdown under Putin

Under President Vladimir Putin, authorities have undertaken deliberate and multipronged efforts to rein in the internet. Restrictive laws have been adopted, and websites and platforms that do not comply with regulations have been banned. Technology has also been refined to monitor and manipulate online traffic.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the government blocked major social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Access to YouTube was disrupted last year in what experts described as deliberate throttling by authorities. The Kremlin blamed YouTube owner Google, alleging the company failed to properly maintain its hardware in Russia.

Although some restrictions can still be bypassed using virtual private network (VPN) services, these services are routinely blocked as well.

Signal, Viber also blocked

The government has also taken action against other messaging platforms. Encrypted messenger Signal and the popular app Viber were blocked in 2024. Roskomnadzor justified these measures by stating that the apps were being used for criminal activities.

Promotion of state-backed MAX app

At the same time, authorities have actively promoted a “national” messenger app called MAX, which critics describe as a surveillance tool.

MAX is a state-backed app developed by VK, the company behind Russia’s leading social network VKontakte. Launched in March, the app comes pre-installed on smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs sold in Russia.

VK design director Artemy Lebedev highlighted MAX’s lack of anonymity as a key advantage, claiming that it helps eliminate bots and spammers.

The platform is presented by developers and officials as a one-stop solution for messaging, online government services, payments, and more. It openly states that it will share user data with authorities upon request. Experts also say it does not use end-to-end encryption.

Legal framework and monitoring requirements

Stanislav Seleznev, a cybersecurity expert and lawyer with the Net Freedom rights group, told The Associated Press that Russian law considers any platform where users can message each other as “organisers of dissemination of information”.

This designation requires platforms to register with Roskomnadzor, enabling the regulator to communicate its demands and provide Russia’s security service, the FSB, access to user accounts for monitoring.

Platforms that fail to comply with these requirements are considered in violation of the law and can be blocked, Seleznev said.

