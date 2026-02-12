Apple rolls out iOS 26.3 and more: New Android switching tool arrives, major Siri upgrade expected soon Apple has released iOS 26.3, iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3 and other updates focused on bug fixes and stability. The update also introduces a new tool for switching data from iPhone to Android, while a major Siri upgrade is expected in iOS 26.4.

Apple has rolled out new software updates for its iPhone and other products. The latest versions — iOS 26.3, iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3, watchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3 — focus primarily on bug fixes and overall system stability. While the update does not introduce many major features, it includes an important new process for users switching from an iPhone to an Android device.

New iPhone to Android switching tool

With the updated tool, users can transfer data such as apps, photos, messages, and even their phone number by placing the two devices side by side. This aims to simplify the process of moving from an iPhone to an Android phone.

Bigger iOS 26.4 update expected

Reports suggest that Apple has deliberately kept the list of new features in iOS 26.3 limited, as it prepares for a more significant iOS 26.4 update.

The upcoming update is expected to introduce a version of Siri enhanced by Google’s Gemini AI, along with new emojis and additional features.

According to a Bloomberg report, the new version of Siri is expected to adopt a more conversational style, similar to chatbots such as ChatGPT. It is also anticipated to run on Google’s cloud infrastructure, enabling more advanced AI-driven responses and interactions.

Siri ‘Campos’ and future updates

According to Gurman, following a reported demo scheduled for late February, Apple is expected to hold a larger reveal of the new Siri — currently codenamed “Campos” — at its annual developer conference in the summer.

The updated Siri and Gemini-powered Apple Intelligence features are expected to arrive with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. These versions are likely to be released as beta updates during the summer.

