iPhone 17 gets massive price cut: Available at Rs 47,742 in Valentine’s Day sale

New Delhi:

The price of the iPhone 17 has been significantly reduced. The latest Apple iPhone is now available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price. During the Valentine’s Day Sale, customers can purchase the device at an effective starting price of Rs 47,742. This offer is not available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Instead, the discount is being offered exclusively during the ongoing Valentine’s Day Sale at Croma.

Valentine’s Day offer details

Croma is hosting its Valentine’s Day Sale from February 6 to February 15, 2026. During this period, the iPhone 17 is available with multiple discounts and benefits.

Apple originally launched the iPhone 17 at a starting price of Rs 82,900.

Here’s how the price drops:

Instant bank discount of Rs 2,000

Exchange bonus of Rs 8,000

Additional exchange value of up to Rs 23,500 if the old phone is in good condition

Additional discount of Rs 1,658

With all applicable offers combined, the effective starting price comes down to Rs 47,742.

However, the final benefits may vary depending on the retail store, the day of purchase, and device availability.

iPhone 17 specifications and features

The iPhone 17 features a 6.1-inch ProMotion Super XDR display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The device uses an OLED panel.

It is powered by the A19 Bionic chipset and comes equipped with Apple Intelligence (AI) features. The phone supports dual 5G SIM cards and dual-band WiFi connectivity. Additional connectivity options include Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Camera and battery Details

The iPhone 17 includes an Action Button alongside the camera module. On the rear, it features a dual-camera setup with:

48MP main camera

48MP secondary camera

For selfies and video calls, the device offers an 18MP Center Stage front camera.

According to the company, the battery can last 11 to 12 hours on a single charge. The phone supports 40W wired charging as well as wireless charging.

