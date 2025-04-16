Jio's latest 90-days plan set to shake rivals Airtel, Vi, and BSNL: Details This plan offers unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, 200GB of total high-speed data (including a bonus), and a 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar, along with access to JioTV and 50GB of JioCloud.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom operator with a massive base of approximately 46 crore smartphone users across the country, has once again stirred the competition with its affordable and long-validity recharge plans. Known for its customer-centric approach and diverse plan portfolio, Jio has now unveiled a compelling 90-day plan that is generating significant buzz among its user base and reportedly causing concern for rival telecom giants Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL.

Jio's customer-focused plan portfolio

Jio has strategically categorised its recharge offerings to cater to a wide range of user needs. These categories include popular plans, 5G unlimited plans, entertainment-centric options, long-term annual plans, and specific plans for JioPhone and JioBharat phone users, alongside value-focused recharges. This segmentation allows customers to easily find a plan that aligns with their individual requirements and usage patterns.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio

The game-changing Rs 899 90-day plan

The spotlight is currently on Jio's attractively priced Rs 899 recharge plan. This offering provides users with a substantial validity period of 90 days, effectively covering a full three months. During this period, subscribers can enjoy truly unlimited voice calls to any network across India, encompassing both local and STD calls. Complementing the free voice calling, the plan also includes a generous allowance of 100 free SMS messages per day to all networks. This combination of long validity and comprehensive benefits is what is reportedly putting pressure on Jio's competitors.

Massive data benefits and extra perks

Beyond the calling and SMS benefits, the Rs 899 plan packs a significant data allowance. Subscribers receive a total of 180GB of high-speed data for the entire 90-day validity period, translating to a daily usage limit of 2GB. Adding to the value proposition, Jio is currently offering an additional 20GB of data as a bonus with this plan. This brings the total high-speed data available to a substantial 200GB over 90 days, catering effectively to users with significant data consumption needs for activities like OTT streaming and browsing. This plan is particularly appealing to those seeking a balance of long validity and ample data.

Added entertainment and utility value

Jio further sweetens the deal with additional benefits bundled within the Rs 899 plan. Subscribers gain a complimentary 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar, providing access to live streaming of highly anticipated events like the IPL 2025 matches, along with a vast library of movies and web series.

Additionally, the plan includes free access to JioTV, offering a wide range of television channels on the go, and 50GB of storage on JioCloud for backing up important data. These extra perks enhance the overall value of the plan, making it an even more attractive proposition for Jio's extensive user base and a potential cause for concern among its rivals in the competitive Indian telecom market.