ChatGPT unveils dedicated Image Library for AI Art management The library features a grid view of past creations, a "Make images" button for new generations, and options to edit (redirecting to the original conversation), save, and share images. This update follows the recent improvements in image generation powered by GPT-4o.

New Delhi:

OpenAI has rolled out a significant update to ChatGPT, introducing a dedicated image library that centralises all AI-generated visuals for users. This new feature, accessible on both the ChatGPT mobile app and the web interface, is available to both free and paid subscribers, streamlining the management and editing of AI artwork.

Centralised Hub for Generated Images

A recent demonstration by OpenAI on X showcased the intuitive functionality of the new image library. A dedicated ‘Library’ section now resides in the left-hand sidebar, providing users with a clear grid view of all previously generated images from their past conversations with ChatGPT. This eliminates the need to scroll through lengthy chats to locate specific AI creations.

Enhanced Management and Creative Tools

Beyond simple storage, the image library introduces new tools to enhance the user experience. A prominent ‘Make images’ button situated below the image grid initiates a fresh conversation, allowing users to generate new visuals directly from text prompts. Furthermore, each image within the library comes equipped with options for efficient management. Users can easily edit, save, and share their AI-generated artwork directly from this central location.

The “Edit” button seamlessly redirects users back to the original conversation where the image was initially created, enabling them to refine the image using new or modified prompts. The “Select” option offers even more granular control, allowing users to highlight specific areas within an image for targeted edits and regeneration.

Following GPT-4o Advancements

This update follows the recent integration of GPT-4o-powered image generation within ChatGPT, a feature lauded for its ability to produce both realistic and artistically styled images. The introduction of the image library further enhances the usability and workflow for users actively leveraging ChatGPT's image generation capabilities.

OpenAI exploring Image-focused social platform

In related developments, reports indicate that OpenAI is venturing into the realm of social media. According to The Verge, the company is currently developing an internal prototype of a social media platform that bears similarities to X (formerly Twitter).

This early version reportedly heavily features ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities, integrated into a social-style feed. It remains unclear whether this project will materialise as a standalone application or be integrated directly into the existing ChatGPT interface, but it signals OpenAI's ambition to explore new avenues for creative expression and sharing around AI-generated content.