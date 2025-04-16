HP OMEN MAX 16 laptop launched with AI-powered gaming strength: Details HP has also focused on sustainability with the OMEN MAX 16, utilising ocean-bound plastics, recycled metals, and post-consumer recycled materials in its construction. Sustainable packaging and ENERGY STAR certification further underscore HP’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

New Delhi:

HP, one of the leading laptop brands, has recently unleashed its latest powerful gaming laptop, the OMEN MAX 16, in the Indian market. The new AI-powered laptop comes with cutting-edge hardware and intelligent AI enhancements for an unparalleled gaming experience. The laptop has been designed for the Indian gaming community, and this new flagship laptop combines raw power with seamless connectivity, claiming to be a high-performance gaming machine.

Availability

By the time of writing, the new OMEN MAX 16 Gaming Laptop is available on the HP online store as well as on the Amazon store, at a starting price of Rs. 3,09,999 and in Shadow Black colour.

OMEN AI Beta is available all across the world.

Features

The OMEN MAX 16 is said to be the true gaming powerhouse, which is powered by Intel's 24-core Ultra 9-275HX processor and the formidable NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPU.

The laptop is further paired with 32GB of high-speed DDR5 RAM and a lightning-fast 1TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, the laptop promises to handle even the most demanding AAA titles with ease.

HP further highlights a combined CPU and GPU power draw exceeding 250w, efficiently managed by an advanced dual-fan cooling system, which could be a decent fit for long usage. It has a thermal design which incorporates heat pipes, a substantial vapour chamber and a hybrid liquid metal compound to ensure optimal heat dissipation and sustained peak performance.

Another important feature is the OMEN AI Beta, which is an innovative AI-driven solution which has been designed to optimise gaming performance automatically.

This eliminates the need for manual tweaking, offering gamers a personalised, one-click solution to achieve the best frame rates and smoothest gameplay. OMEN AI continuously learns from gameplay patterns, refining system, hardware, and in-game settings for peak efficiency, starting with support for Counter-Strike 2.

Personalised design and seamless connectivity

Customizable settings: Beyond raw power, the OMEN MAX 16 further offers extensive personalisation through the OMEN Gaming Hub. Gamers can further fine-tune system settings, power modes and cooling preferences to match their individual gaming needs.