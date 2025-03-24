Jio delights its 46 crore users! Offers unlimited calls, 2.5GB daily data until March 2026 with single plan Jio has introduced a recharge plan that eases users' concerns about recharging for an entire year—365 days. This plan has provided significant relief for many Jio customers.

Mobile phones have become an essential part of our lives today. It's hard to imagine getting through even a few hours without one. Our daily routines heavily rely on these devices, and they’re only effective as long as they’re charged. When it comes to recharge plans, Reliance Jio is the first name that springs to mind. As the leading telecom company in the country, Jio offers a wide array of attractive plans for its users.

Jio has brought significant relief to millions of mobile users with its extensive portfolio. The affordability and variety of Jio's recharge plans have played a big role in making it the largest telecom provider. The company has structured its offerings to suit both budget-conscious customers and those looking for premium options.

One of the standout benefits of Jio’s plans is the convenience they offer. If you're a Jio SIM user who prefers not to deal with monthly recharges, consider opting for the annual plan. Today, we’re highlighting a fantastic Jio recharge plan that can free you from the hassle of recharging until March 2026. This annual plan is priced at Rs 3599.

Jio Rs 3599 recharge plan

With this plan, you’ll enjoy a remarkable 365 days of validity. You’ll only need to pay once, and then you can relax for an entire year without worrying about recharges. Included in this package are unlimited calls to all mobile networks—both local and STD—as well as 100 free SMS each day.

Jio also offers a generous data allowance in this 365-day plan. If you’re in need of more data, this plan has you covered. Users will receive a total of 912.5GB of data for the entire duration. You can take advantage of up to 2.5GB of high-speed data each day. Once your daily limit is reached, the internet will continue to be available at a speed of 64Kbps.

Additionally, Jio is throwing in some extra perks for users of this budget-friendly annual plan. Alongside the data and calling benefits, you’ll receive a free 90-day subscription to Hotstar, although this will be limited to mobile devices. To access Jio Hotstar on your laptop or TV, a separate plan will be necessary. Customers will also enjoy 50GB of Jio AI cloud storage as part of this recharge plan.

