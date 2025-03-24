AC safety alert: Avoid these critical mistakes before it's too late If you're planning to restart an AC unit that has been turned off for several months, there are a few important considerations to keep in mind.

As summer approaches once again, many households have started using their air conditioners. However, it's important to take certain precautions before turning on the AC to beat the heat. Reports of AC explosions during the summer are not uncommon, so it’s crucial to be cautious with units that have been idle.

The summer weather hasn't fully settled in yet, meaning AC usage is still relatively low. However, a single oversight can lead to significant consequences. Recently, a tragic incident in Haryana highlighted this risk, where four people lost their lives due to an AC explosion. We must be careful to avoid mistakes that could lead to such dangerous situations.

Here are some essential steps to take before starting your air conditioner:

Check Electrical Connections: Ensure all electrical joints are secure. Loose connections can lead to short circuits and potentially, an explosion. Service the Unit: Many people mistakenly start their AC by simply removing the cover after months of inactivity. It’s wise to have it serviced first to ensure everything is in proper working order. Inspect for Gas Leaks: Before using split or window AC units, check for any gas leaks. A leak can significantly diminish your AC's cooling efficiency. Use Turbo Mode Wisely: To avoid putting extra stress on your AC, utilie the turbo mode effectively. Once the room reaches a comfortable temperature, switch to normal speed to maintain optimal performance. Avoid Overuse: Running the AC continuously for long hours can lead to overheating issues, increasing the risk of an explosion. Manage Power Fluctuations: If your area experiences frequent power fluctuations, invest in a good stabiliser for your AC. This will protect it from potential electrical issues.

By following these precautions, you can ensure safer and more efficient use of your air conditioner this summer.

