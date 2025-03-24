BSNL's single recharge offers free calls, data to 3 SIM cards; shocks Airtel and Vi With its new plan, BSNL is giving private companies a run for their money. The latest offer includes three connections with a single recharge.

In the highly competitive world of telecom, Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL are vying for customer attention with their attractive recharge plans. In a bid to compete effectively with private operators, the government-owned BSNL has rolled out an exciting new offer that is sure to grab attention. This latest plan allows users to get three connections under a single recharge.

Recent headlines have been buzzing about BSNL's initiatives in the telecom sector, largely due to their budget-friendly recharge options. The company offers a variety of plans for both prepaid and postpaid customers, but their latest offering stands out by significantly cutting down on extra costs.

BSNL has shared details about this enticing new plan through a post on its official X account. Interested customers can access the plan via the BSNL website or the BSNL Self Care App. Here's what you need to know.

BSNL's family plan, priced at Rs 999, is designed specifically for postpaid users. The standout feature of this plan is that it allows one person to recharge while adding up to two additional connections, enabling three family members to use the service at a single price, eliminating the need for individual plans.

As for the benefits of the Rs 999 plan, it offers unlimited free calling not just to the primary user but also to the other connected numbers. Each user will enjoy a total of 75GB of data, amounting to 300GB across all three users. Additionally, the plan includes 100 free SMS daily for each user, making it a comprehensive package for families looking to save on telecom expenses.

In other news, according to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, individuals in locations with no mobile network can connect to another provider's network through Inter Circle Roaming (ICR).

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13R now available for Rs 32,000 for eligible buyers: Find out how to get this deal