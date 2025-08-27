Jio and Apple team up to launch special messaging service on iPhones Jio and Apple have partnered to introduce RCS messaging on iPhones. This service will enable users to receive SMS with features such as read receipts, file sharing, and group chats.

New Delhi:

Jio and Apple have partnered to bring Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging to iPhones. This collaboration will allow users to send iMessage-style texts with high-resolution media, as RCS is an upgrade to SMS that includes features like read receipts, file sharing, and group chats. For years, Apple limited RCS features to its iMessage service. However, following regulatory pressure, the company enabled RCS on iPhones with the release of iOS 18 in 2024.

As per ET report, while the partnership may not significantly change the messaging experience for users—who can now exchange RCS messages over mobile data or Wi-Fi—it will be a game-changer for businesses. They will be able to send customers messages with rich media like photos and files.

Meanwhile, Airtel has not yet partnered with Google and Apple to enable RCS. The company is concerned that the service could result in spam and is advocating for the telecom regulator to subject these communications to anti-spam regulations.

Green bubble versus blue bubble divide

When RCS messages on iPhones were restricted to iMessage, a 'green bubble versus blue bubble' divide existed. Blue bubbles indicated messages between iPhone users, while green bubbles showed messages sent to Android users. This division, however, ended when Apple adopted RCS messaging with iOS 18.

