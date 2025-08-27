Got new smartphone? Must-have accessories to enhance your experience Whether you just got a new smartphone or are about to, these accessories will help protect it and improve your overall experience.

New Delhi:

The Indian smartphone market is vast, and companies worldwide are vying for a share. It offers phones in every price range to suit all consumers. Major brands like Google and Apple occasionally launch new smartphones, such as the recently released Google Pixel 10 Series and the upcoming iPhone 17 Series. If you are planning to buy a smartphone or have recently purchased a new smartphone, you can consider some essential accessories to enhance your smartphone experience.

Here is a list of accessories that will enhance your overall smartphone experience and add to your convenience:

Protection-oriented accessories

Screen Protector and Case: These are essential for any smartphone. They protect your device from accidental drops, dust, and scratches.

Recommendation: Investing in a good-quality screen protector and a protective case is crucial, especially for a new smartphone. While some manufacturers include these in the retail box, it's best to buy them separately if your phone doesn't come with them.

Benefits: They safeguard your smartphone from damage. They help keep your device in good condition, which can result in a higher exchange value when you upgrade to a newer model.



Power-oriented accessories

Charging Adapter: Many smartphone companies have stopped including a charging adapter in the box. If your new phone doesn't come with one, it is vital to purchase a compatible charger.

Why it's important: Using an incompatible charger can lead to slow charging, reduced battery life, and a shortened lifespan for your smartphone. These issues can arise due to differences in the power requirements of the smartphone and the supply provided by the adapter.

Power bank: If you are a heavy smartphone user or are often on the go, a power bank is a valuable investment. It ensures you never run out of power and can stay connected at all times.

Wireless charger: For added convenience, consider a wireless charger if your smartphone is compatible with this technology.

Audio and other accessories

Audio products (earbuds/headphones): Modern smartphones no longer include headphones in the box. Buying a good pair of earbuds or headphones can genuinely enhance your experience, offering genuine comfort and privacy, and helping you enjoy music and other content without tangled wires.

Phone stands and car mounts: If you frequently use your smartphone in the car for navigation or enjoy watching movies at your desk, a stand or car mount is a great accessory. It will securely hold your phone, preventing accidental falls and allowing you to enjoy your content hands-free.

