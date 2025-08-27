Cyber fraud alert: Scammers empty bank accounts without card or OTP; how to protect yourself You can be scammed without needing an OTP or card details. A recent case of cyber fraud has emerged, in which the victim's bank account was completely emptied.

New Delhi:

A new type of cyber fraud has emerged where money can be withdrawn from your bank account without a one-time password (OTP) or even a card. Criminals are constantly finding new ways to trick people, often catching the average person off guard. A recent case from Jharkhand, India, highlights this, where an elderly woman had 10,000 rupees withdrawn from her account.

According to reports, scammers in Jharkhand's Garhwa district approached the woman under the guise of helping her receive benefits from the PM Kisan Yojana (a government scheme for farmers). They then fraudulently scanned her eyes to access her account and withdraw the money. The woman discovered the fraud the next day when she went to the bank and found the funds were missing.

How did the fraud occur?

Most bank accounts today are linked to an individual's Aadhaar card. With this link, money can be withdrawn using a biometric scan, such as a fingerprint or iris scan. While banks do set limits on these transactions, the scammers were able to exploit this system. They used the woman's Aadhaar number to find her bank account and then, without her knowledge, performed an eye scan to illegally withdraw the money.

How to protect yourself

Protecting yourself from this type of fraud requires vigilance.

Be cautious with your Aadhaar card: Avoid giving your personal documents, especially your Aadhaar card, to just anyone. If you must share it, consider using a Virtual Aadhaar Number, which can be generated on the UIDAI website.

Lock your biometrics: The UIDAI website also allows you to lock the biometric information on your card. This means no one can use your fingerprints or iris scan to access your data. However, you will need to manually unlock it each time you need to use a biometric service and then lock it again afterward.

Be wary of scams: Do not fall for offers that seem too good to be true. Cybercriminals often use social engineering tactics, luring people with promises of prizes, gifts, or government schemes before defrauding them.

ALSO READ: Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 27: Get Gloo Wall Skin and Room Cards for free