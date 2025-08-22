Is TikTok coming back? Official website becomes accessible, app remains unavailable TikTok returns to India? It should be noted that TikTok had been banned in India since June 2020 by the government citing security concerns.

New Delhi:

TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing platform which was banned in India five years ago, seems to have made a comeback in India. In what can be called as a positive sign for many fans, the website of the short video app is accessible for some users, sparking speculations about a possible return of TikTok in India. However, the TikTok app was not available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

It should be noted that TikTok had been banned in India since June 2020 by the government citing security concerns.

Is TikTok coming back to India?

Even as there is no official confirmation from TikTok or its parent company, ByteDance on the return of the short video app to India, the comeback of the website has given rise to a wave of excitement among fans.

Check what users said on X

Some of the users have also reported on X that the website is not accessible to them, suggesting a phased rollout of TikTok in India. Users also said that some of the subpages are not accessible yet.

Why was TikTok banned in India?

The Central government had in June 2020 said that it has decided to block 59 applications as enough information was available to prove that these were “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The Ministry of Information Technology invoked it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and decided to block 59 apps.

The list included TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, UC News, Vigo Video, Baidu map, Clash of Kings and DU battery saver among others.

The ban of TikTok came shortly after violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, which marked one of the sharpest downturns in bilateral relations in decades.

What’s next for Indian users?

The Indian users must note that TikTok, once one of the most downloaded apps in India with more than 200 million users, has not officially announced any plans to re-enter the Indian market. For the time being, the app remains barred, but its brief resurfacing has rekindled hopes among fans of the platform.