iQOO 15 set to launch in India with 7000mAh battery and 100W fast charging iQOO 15 is gearing up to launch in India by November 2025 – featuring a massive 7000mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and a powerful triple-camera setup. With its expected price under Rs 60,000, the device could offer strong competition in the high-performance smartphone category.

New Delhi:

The iQOO 15, the latest addition to the series, is expected to launch in November 2025, after a successful launch in the Chinese market. The device will be based on reports and an unboxing video shared on October 20 – the smartphone will feature robust hardware that is both gamer and power-user-friendly. Although there has been no specific India launch date announced by the company, the global release is tipping it to happen anytime in November this year – unleashing in countries like India, the UAE and the US – as a part of its strategic rollout.

iQOO 15: Price details

Based on the recent leaks, the iQOO 15 is expected to be on sale in India with a price tag of around Rs 59,999. In Dubai (UAE), the device might cost around AED 2,779 (around Rs 66,000), whereas in the US, it might be priced around USD 800 (around Rs 70,000).

Based on its specifications and features, this price is quite competitive for the upper mid-range segment.

Key specifications and features

The iQOO 15 will be backed by a 7000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. On the camera front, the device will feature a 50MP triple camera setup with a 50MP ultra-wide and periscope telephoto lens for better photography.

The device will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, providing an efficient and up-to-date software experience. The smartphone also features a gaming chip specifically designed for added performance, making it highly suitable for gaming. The device features an anodised-punch display with metallic rims, which creates a premium look. Overall, the iQOO 15 is intended to marry performance, camera output, and battery life to emerge as one of the most anticipated smartphones in India during this festive season.

With its blend of flagship-grade performance, impressive battery life, and high-end camera features, the iQOO 15 is becoming one of the most powerful smartphones in its class. If iQOO can maintain the price near Rs 60,000, the phone has the potential to be one of the top picks for Indian gamers and tech aficionados seeking a premium, yet value-for-money smartphone.